Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.68 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 256,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

