Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,670 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,508. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.