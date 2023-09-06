Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $412,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 769,861.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 300,246 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 545,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

SPIB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 177,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

