Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,316 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 661,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 440.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,067,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 21,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

