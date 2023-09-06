Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,079 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 880,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,389. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.