Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,642 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,575. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

