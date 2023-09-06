Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.94. 33,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,035. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

