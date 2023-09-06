Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.25. 87,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,379. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.43.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

