Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,355. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.