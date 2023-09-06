Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,339,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 174,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

