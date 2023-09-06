Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 41,280 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,280 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

