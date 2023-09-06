Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 24902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Insider Transactions at Safehold

Institutional Trading of Safehold

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.