Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The stock has a market cap of $691.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The company had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

