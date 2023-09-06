Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.74, but opened at $103.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 108,449 shares.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

