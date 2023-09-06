Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.74, but opened at $103.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 108,449 shares.
ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASND
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.