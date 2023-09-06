Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.67. 398,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

