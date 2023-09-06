CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.38 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

