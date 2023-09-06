CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,774 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.