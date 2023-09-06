CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 756 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $292.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.72. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

