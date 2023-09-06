CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $496.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.08. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

