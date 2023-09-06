Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 117,899 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,899 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $25,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,164. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

