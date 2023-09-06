CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 272.4% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,790,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,068,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,550 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,989,000 after purchasing an additional 531,974 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

