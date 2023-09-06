MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,314,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

