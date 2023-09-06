Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $153,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.