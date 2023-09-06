Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,396,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $159,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

