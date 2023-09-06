Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Consolidated Edison worth $151,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.