Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Autodesk worth $163,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $629,742,000 after purchasing an additional 77,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $203.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

