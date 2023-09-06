Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $14.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00012942 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,560,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,316,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.