DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $144.04 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $144.04 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,074,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker is a blockchain platform facilitating the creation and management of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). It streamlines DAO development for startups and established businesses, offering tools for token sales, governance, and community engagement. Founded by Christoph Zaknun, DAO Maker’s native token, $DAO, has various uses: Governance, Staking, or Community Engagement.$DAO’s diverse utility boosts user engagement and platform growth. Remember to research and consider expert advice when investing in cryptocurrencies like $DAO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

