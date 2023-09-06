Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 62,987 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,165,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $175,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

