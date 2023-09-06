Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Waters worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.75. 42,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,003. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

