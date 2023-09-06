Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $6.45 EPS.

Centene Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

