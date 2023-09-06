Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $32.72 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.72% of Viper Energy Partners worth $32,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 27,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

