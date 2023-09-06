Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,521 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.93. 13,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,375. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

