Analyzing Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.36% 28.85% 11.96% Dundee N/A 10.03% 7.29%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 6 0 2.71 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Dundee.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Capital and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $854.80 million 2.55 $275.51 million $3.29 10.09 Dundee $6.66 million 12.05 $13.16 million $0.14 6.51

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; environmental, social, and governance, as well as impact investment strategies; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

