GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.11 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.05) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 1.2 %

GTLB opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

