Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 2.9 %

PLAB opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

