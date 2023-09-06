Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

