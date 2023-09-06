Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $255,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.