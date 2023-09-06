Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,080,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,239,000 after buying an additional 67,523 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $308.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

