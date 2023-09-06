PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 485,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,230,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of PPL by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

