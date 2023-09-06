Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 13,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

