Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Spire stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Spire has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $75.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Spire by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

