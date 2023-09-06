Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UTL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Unitil has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

