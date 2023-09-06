NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.37 and traded as high as C$12.94. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 526,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVA. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.0806452 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.