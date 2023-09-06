IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.28

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.28 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 58.29 ($0.74). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 549,911 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 133 ($1.68) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IP Group
IP Group Trading Up 0.5 %
IP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.
About IP Group
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.