IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.28

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.28 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 58.29 ($0.74). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 549,911 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 133 ($1.68) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get IP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP Group

IP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

IP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £602.16 million, a P/E ratio of -642.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.