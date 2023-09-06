Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $582.90

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.90 ($7.36) and traded as low as GBX 568.50 ($7.18). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 571 ($7.21), with a volume of 282,829 shares traded.
LRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,926.83%.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
