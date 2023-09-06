Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.53 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.04. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.80.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.