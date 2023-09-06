BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.97 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 139.37 ($1.76) on Wednesday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.80 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.22 million, a P/E ratio of 820.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at BBGI Global Infrastructure

In related news, insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,920 ($64,309.17). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

