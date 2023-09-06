Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pollen Street Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Pollen Street stock opened at GBX 607.70 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.88. Pollen Street has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.10). The company has a market capitalization of £390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.25 and a beta of 0.23.
Pollen Street Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pollen Street
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.