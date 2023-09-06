Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pollen Street stock opened at GBX 607.70 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.88. Pollen Street has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.10). The company has a market capitalization of £390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Pollen Street alerts:

Pollen Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.