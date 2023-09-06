Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.00. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 3,210 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.